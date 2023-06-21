BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles has a special summer exhibit that will take you back in time... or perhaps back to the future?!

"It's so iconic and as soon as you see it, you know what it is," says Kendra Cook, executive director of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles.

If you're going to build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?

"It is not from the movies, it was built by a gentleman to movies specs," says Cook. "It's an exact replica of what they used in the films."

Looking at it, you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference.

The DeLorean time machine that's part of the exhibit, called "Where we're going we don't need roads," will be available to view through mid-August.

"With it is a really large collection of memorabilia from the movies," says Cook. "Both photos or production notes from the movies but also merchandising that was sold when the movies came out."

Back to the Future enthusiast Tom Silknitter, who will be a guest curator for the exhibit, built this DeLorean and he wrote a book about building the replica.

"We think it's so impressive because it actually looks like it has been used," says Cook, "it's not this pristine thing."

They will also hold some other the Back to the Future-themed events while the exhibit is in place.