KENHORST, Pa. — Inside the New York Bagelry in Kenhorst, every day is a sunny day, despite the weather or what's going on in the world.
The star of the show, or shop, is 72-year-old Sandy Black.
"If I make you happy, you're happy. Your bagel tastes good and you come back to the neighborhood, get some more, come through the door," said Black, demonstrating her skills.
Black mentioned she loved poetry as a child. Between her rhymes, moves and harmonies, it's hard to be in a bad mood, and it's not just her. The whole team takes part.
With a playlist that includes almost every genre of music and more than 20,000 songs, what they're grooving to might vary from day to day, but it's always in an effort to lift people's spirits.
"We just enjoy life," said Becca King, an employee at New York Bagelry. "It's not choreographed at all. It's just whatever we feel like doing."
"I don't have computer skills," Black shared. "I didn't go to college, but I try to share what I can with people to make them happier."
"It motivates all the rest of us to be better, live life to the fullest, and have fun every day," King added.