READING, Pa. - A Reading man is behind bars on $200,000 bail in connection with a domestic-related shooting and standoff on the city's southside earlier this week.
Daniel Molina, 37, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, six counts of terroristic threats, and three counts of simple assault.
Molina, the police said, shot a woman inside a home in the 500 block of South Sixth Street on Wednesday. He then held responding officers at bay for approximately two hours before he surrendered, they said.
Once the standoff was over, the victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police.