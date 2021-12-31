READING, Pa. — The Reading Public Museum welcomed the new year early on Friday.
Guests visited the galleries, played games, and got goody bags. They ended the celebration with a balloon drop at noon to signify an early welcome to 2022.
One organizer said the museum's "Noon Year's Eve" event provides children with another option for ringing in the new year during the day.
"This kind of is our way of getting the kids celebrating and active and as a family, but they get to go to bed early and not having to worry about staying up until midnight if they don't want to," said Lindsay Crist, the museum's director of community development.
The museum sent all kids home with an activity kit to limit interactions with one another.