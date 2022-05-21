READING - They're just about finished counting the mail in ballots for Berks County - about 12,000 of them - but they just started counting the 700 provisional ballots on Friday.
And that's why some experts say with the eyes of the country focused on this election don't think it will all be wrapped up even after a recount.
"So this is not going to be over any time soon," said Terry Maddona of Millersville University. He said he has covered many elections, but says the country has never seen anything like the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.
"We have something we didn't have in other recounts," said Madonna, "you know what that is? It's called no excuse mail in balloting."
Neither candidate has reached the magic number of being above six thousand votes, he said, "and it doesn't look like that's going to happen so we're going to see hear from an awful lot of campaign hired lawyers before this is all finished."
In fact, at the Berks County Services Center, observers from the Dave McCormick campaign already came in to watch provisional votes being counted, and that could be just the beginning.
"It's a process and it's taking some time and we have to do it the right way we're not going to cut any corners," said Stephanie Weaver, PR officer for the county.
Madonna said, "we're in new territory here and election officials are going to have to be on their toes and make sure the recount is done properly."
Done properly , but also many say major changes need to happen.
Mail in ballots can't even start being counted until 7 a.m. on election day, And even though some lawmakers around the state have long complained about it, nothing has changed.
"It makes no sense at all why should we have the problems that exist where we have to wait for days to get the results of an election," said Madonna.
Berks County's mail in results should be announced by Monday, but it could be later next week before we know the provisional results.
And as for that recount, it seems likely we probably we won't know whether Oz or McCormick won until June 8.