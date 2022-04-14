READING, Pa. | It's a battle over the boxes.
"There's legislation that was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate that's moving to the House and ultimately to the governor's desk, which does not impact what's gonna take place in Berks County during the May 17 primary," Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said.
The legislation calls for banning ballot drop boxes that don't have anyone watching them. That's not the case here in Berks anyway.
"Services Center lobby and the Agriculture Center on County Welfare Road. Two armed deputy sheriffs at both locations," Barnhardt said.
The county wants to emphasize the issue currently being discussed in Harrisburg involving drop boxes will have no impact on the upcoming May primary.
"We will have our two drop boxes available for people to drop their mail-in ballots that is not going away. At the very least for May 17," he said.
There are some slight changes you should be aware of though, including more time to drop off your mail-in ballot on Election Day.
"One change from the previous elections on Election Day we moved it down to 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.," Barnhardt said.
The county is taking steps to make sure this latest election is as secure as possible.
"If you are inclined to bring your spouses, you will need to sign a paper a document verifying that that is indeed your loved one's ballot so there's no way anyone can drop more than one ballot in the drop boxes," Barnhardt said.
County officials say they're also looking for poll workers, especially interpreters - and that they've upped training pay to $30 and are keeping the $180 pay for the election work itself.