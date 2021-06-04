READING, Pa. | "Bandapalooza" is back, and this year's show is extra-special.
The Uptown Band will celebrate its 15th anniversary during Friday night's concert. The band made its debut in 2006 during Berks Jazz Fest, and has since become a big success.
The group released two records and performed hundreds of shows, the band says, since their start in Berks.
The concert starts at 6:00 at Willow Glen Park in Sinking Spring, and tickets cost $25 according to event planners.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greater Governor Mifflin League's Community Days, they added.