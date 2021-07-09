READING, Pa. | The Berks Arts Council is excited to welcome crowds once again.
"I think it's really exciting to bring live music back to the community, especially in an equitable way; this is a free concert that's open to anyone in the community in the middle of the city," noted Mamie Covell, the community engagement coordinator at Berks Arts.
Organizers say this summer, the Bandshell Concerts in City Park serve as a transitional opportunity for those in the community who aren't quite ready for a full return to traditional concert events.
"It's also an outdoor environment where you can bring your own blankets and chairs, your own food, which makes it a little bit more accessible for those who are not comfortable with an indoor seating environment," said Covell. "It's a nice transition between not having anything, and then having a full blown concert in a small theater."
After the stage being left empty during the summer of 2020, event organizers say they have spent months keeping a close eye on health and safety restrictions while reevaluating their approach to putting events like this together for the public.
"I think as a society, every industry has had to look at how they do what they do, and from our standpoint as long as we are providing a safe environment in line with federal, state and local guidelines we feel we can provide a fun, excellent experience," stated Justin Heimbecker, executive director at Berks Arts.
A Pittsburgh band, The Commonheart, will headline Friday night's event with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
And of course, the series continues at the park on Fridays in July.