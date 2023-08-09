Bank of Bird-in-Hand plans to sell shares starting in September to raise $15 million to $30 million, capital that will help the bank grow and add branches.
Chairman Kevin J. McClarigan said in a statement that the bank is evaluating branch locations as it continues to grow.
"Additional capital, specifically common stock, will provide the bank with the resources to build on that growth and plan for the long-term future of the bank, including additional loan growth and yet currently unidentified branch locations, both fixed and mobile," McClarigan said.
Bird-in-Hand has traditional branch offices and operates "GELT" branches on recreational vehicles that serve Lancaster, Chester, Dauphin and Berks counties.
Gelt or geld means money in several languages. The bank expanded its mobile offerings to Berks County earlier this year.
The Lancaster County-based bank expects to sell shares between $25 and $30 each, with the final price being set later this month.
Bird-in-Hand opened in its namesake village in Amish Country in 2013 to serve communities sometimes called "bank deserts," where financial services are scarce. The bank has grown since but prides itself on focusing on its community.
"We continue to provide services, such as telephone banking and courier services, that have gone by the wayside at other banks," according to the bank website.
Chief Executive and President Lori A. Maley said the bank topped the $1 billion mark in assets in 2022, setting the stage to raise funds for continued growth.
"The additional capital will help the bank maintain a strong foundation on which to grow and will allow the bank to continue to serve underserved communities," she said in the statement.
Bird-in-Hand's planned expansion comes amid branch closings by national banks as customers shift to digital finance.
The bank will pay a one-time 27-cent-per-share dividend on Sept. 5 to shareholders of record on Aug. 11.
Bird-in-Hand operates in Lancaster, Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon and Berks counties. As of June 30, it had assets of about $1.24 billion, according to the bank, and deposits of $999 million.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
