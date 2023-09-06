WYOMISSING, Pa. – From Wednesday through Saturday, a pop-up shop filled with clothes and accessories will bring some deals to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Wyomissing.
The business is called "Consignment with a Cause," and it's run by Kim Quaglia and Tammy Rarick. The racks are filled with gently used name brand clothes for a fraction of the cost.
"We started it as a way for women to make extra money on clothing that they have hanging around," said Rarick.
This is the second year of the sale; it's held a twice a year. It works by giving the person selling the item a portion of the sale. Another portion is donated to charity.
Both women say giving back is their favorite part of the business.
"This time, we have a global partner that we give a portion of the proceeds back to the global partner," Quaglia said.
That partner this year is an orphanage in the Dominican Republic. They are also donating clothing to the Northwest Middle School resource room for kids who may need those items.
Both women think their business formula is a win-win for all, including the shoppers.
Marcy Gieringer, who was browsing, said, "I think a lot of women love to save money and still be able to shop while giving back to a cause."
On the final day Saturday, they plan on holding a 50% off sale.