ALSACE TWP., Pa. – A fun effort to encourage people to shop local is back this year.
Organizers celebrated the return of BARNopoly at Lily's Vineyard on Skyline Drive in Alsace Township on Monday.
The Berks Agricultural Resource Network, or "BARN," is partnering with nearly 40 businesses and festivals.
To play, register online, pick up a game board and get the board stamped at as many spots as possible.
"The gamification aspect is great," said Daniel Brown, vice president, BARN. "People love the idea that they want to collect all the stamps and visit as many of the businesses as they can."
The game lasts until August 19.