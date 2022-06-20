PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Local and agricultural are two of the main criteria for BARNopoly, a game Berks Agricultural Resource Network started in 2021.
"Once we get people to the farm, and I'm sure that's the other small businesses that are part of BARNopoly, then the word sort of gets out a little bit," says Pam Ellenberger, who along with her husband owns Bent Limb Farm in Perry Township.
Word of mouth is one of the best forms of advertising according to Ellenberger.
Bent Limb Farm is largely a protein farm, but they also raise alpacas for their fibers and spin it into yarn for finished products.
Last year BARNopoly, a self-guided tour of local ag businesses with a Monopoly-like board where you can collect stamps at the locations you visit, made a big difference for Ellenberger. She says they had many new visitors to the farm.
"It's a way for, from my standpoint to get people to know that you're here," says Ellenberger, "but also from the public standpoint, to support the infrastructure that can feed them."
However, that's not the only benefit.
"Our animals are all raised on pasture," says Ellenberger. "They are out in fresh air, they don't have to have any shots, they don't have to have their tails butt docked, and our [meat] chickens are moved every day and we process them here."
Besides Bent Limb Farm there are many other ag-related businesses and a few virtual stops on this year's game card.
BARNopoly continues until August 20.