READING, Pa. - A local group is using public theater to empower the people of Reading to reimagine what heroes look like for their community.

Barrio Alegría and a troupe of local artists will deliver a free public performance of its original play, "The Archenemy," July 29th on the steps of the Reading Public Library Main Branch. The rain date for the event is Sunday, July 30th.

Organizers say the play explores themes of power, gun violence and the choices that create our most hopeful heroes and vengeful archenemies.

It stands to be one of the largest events of the year for the organization and aims to elevate both participants and the imagination of the community.

Each of the actors participated in Barrio's finance program, which provided performers with stipends for savings or to pay off debts, gave them a venue to connect with one another through their financial experience and helped them open their first bank account.

For Barrio, its theater production is a byproduct of the true work that is being done: creating community, sharing resources and giving neighbors skills to live a more fulfilled life.

"With the unveiling of the revamped Lucky's Lane earlier this month, we saw how art can strengthen the bond between neighbors," said Anthony Orozco, Barrio's director of operations. "With Storytelling Through Dance, we strengthen the bond between residents and the physical space of the city, the bond between artists and their dreams."

The Storytelling Through Dance performance of "The Archenemy" takes place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Reading Public Library Main Branch located at 100 S. 5th Street in Reading.

The event is free and open to the public.