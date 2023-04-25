READING, Pa. - Local fans of "the man that writes the songs" are in for a treat this summer.

Grammy Award-winner Barry Manilow is hitting the road and his tour will make a Berks County stop in August.

The singer's MANILOW Tour arrives at Santander Arena August 18.

Manilow last played Reading in 2012 at the former Sovereign Center, now Santander Arena.

Venue presale begins on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. local (code: SMILE.) All tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time on online at ticketmaster.com