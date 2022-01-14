EXETER TWP., Pa. - For Exeter Township-based Eagles Super-fan Barry Vagnoni - this season - he says he encountered his toughest opponent yet - not Tom Brady - or even the Cowboys - but COVID.
"I had triple bypass surgery," Vagnoni said. "Nothing compared to it. Now I see people on different social media sites. It's different for some people. It knocks you for a loop."
Barry and his wife Dawn are now fully recovered and have returned to hosting one of the best Eagles parties around.
"I thank God he saw us through it and we live for another day and my eagles are in the playoffs," he said. "Can't get any better."
In another year of uncertainty off the field - it was a season of uncertainty for the Eagles too.
"It's utopia, especially when you consider the beginning of the year," He said. "Nobody had us going more than three wins, four wins."
Multiple media outlets projected the Eagles would win 8 or more games this year.
As Barry and Eagles nation get ready for an unexpected Super Wild Card Weekend, Barry is also preparing for another fan cave competition.
"I been lucky and blessed to be chosen by the Parx Casino out of Philadelphia," Barry said. "They chose 20 man caves out of the state of Pennsylvania and I'm one of the man caves chosen."
For more info you can check out Parx Casino Sportsbook on social media to in the days and weeks ahead to vote for Barry and his fan cave.
For now, with a bout with COVID behind him - and Brady ahead - Barry is following doctors orders.
"This is my happy place," he said. "This is the best medicine for me that any doctor could give me this is better for me because I enjoy it so much."