EXETER TWP., Pa. - Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni wishes he could be booking a trip to Canton, Ohio this August after learning that former Eagles coach Dick Vermeil is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Vermeil coached Eagles legends like Ron Jaworski and Vince Papale in the 70s and 80s and led the franchise to an appearance in Super Bowl XV.
"Before Dick Vermeil --I've been an Eagles fan since 1954," Vagnoni told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "I was here when Moses brought the tablets down from the Mountain, that's how long I've been around. I'll tell you something, Jim, before him, we had some of the worst teams. When we got Dick Vermeil, that's when it started turning around."
It was in the 80s that Vagnoni and some of his family ran into Vermeil at Eagles training camp in West Chester.
"Dick Vermeil was so spectacular," said Vagnoni. "He talked to me like I really was something; I'm a nobody, but he spent a good 20 minutes talking to me, what he thought the Eagles were going to do that year, what they should do, what areas they could improve on. He didn't have to do that. he's just a down to earth super, super guy."
Vermeil went on to win Super Bowl XXXIV as head coach of the St. Louis Rams. While his success on the headset is undeniable, Vagnoni regards him as a great man.
"Not only a great head coach, a great human being," said Vagnoni, "and what means more to me than anything in the world is family. He is the consummate great family man."