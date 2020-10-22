READING, Pa. - BARTA bus riders will encounter some changes in the new year.
The South Central Transit Authority, the agency that oversees Berks County's mass transit system, announced Thursday its approval of a plan to simplify BARTA's fare structure and eliminate fare zones, effective Jan. 4, 2021.
The regular cash fare will increase 10 cents to $1.80; the student cash fare will change to $1 per ride. The half-fare cash fare for eligible riders with disabilities will increase to 90 cents.
BARTA will do away with charging riders for transfers, although riders will still need to request a transfer slip for boarding a bus on the second leg of their journey.
Also, the cost for an all-day pass will increase from $3 to $3.70. The adult 10-ride pass price will be adjusted to $13.50, and the adult 31-day pass will be changed to $45. The park-n-ride pass will be eliminated due to low usage.
The agency has created a new half-fare 10-ride pass for persons with disabilities.
As for bus routes, the following changes have been approved:
- Route 8 – Reiffton/Shelbourne Square/Birdsboro: Modify route to serve Godiva on Neversink Road in Exeter Township on certain trips. Adjust Saturday and Sunday schedule to improve on-time performance.
- Route 16 – Broadcasting Square: Modify route to serve the VA Outpatient Clinic on all trips and eliminate the "by request only" option. The bus route will serve the VA Outpatient Clinic on weekdays from 7:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. when the clinic is open.
- Route 18 – Schuylkill Avenue: Serve Tower Behavioral Health Center in Bern Township during the evening, when the Route 17 - Glenside/Airport/Berks Heim bus route ends service to the health center. Trips to service Tower Behavioral Health Center on Route 18 would be available weekday evenings only.