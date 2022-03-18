READING, Pa. - BARTA bus drivers move Berks County, living life one stop at a time, making a difference.

Friday marks Transit Driver Appreciation Day, a time to pause and recognize a group of frontline workers whose service is, and continues to be, critical.

"Actually, today, I had some I get on and said, 'I appreciate you,'" said John Doerrman, BARTA's longest-tenured driver with 38 years on the job. "I treat people the way I want to be treated, and 99.9% of the time, people are nice to me, because I'm nice to them."

Danny Rivera, a BARTA driver of three years, says being a driver also means being a part-time psychiatrist.

"I keep the radio off on purpose," said Rivera, "because I want to be able to talk with the person if they want to talk."

Driver Lauren Butler-Jeter once had a passenger in labor and brought her to Reading Hospital... and got to see the baby grow up.

"Estimating my children's age, she will probably be about 12 now," said Butler-Jeter, a driver of 15 years.

They're all heroes behind the wheel, with life lessons to share.

"Don't be judging people because of how they acted on a certain day or a certain moment," said Rivera.

"I'm able to wake up every day and like coming to work," said Butler-Jeter.

