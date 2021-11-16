READING, Pa — Berks County's public transit provider is looking to benefit from the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law on Monday.
The measure includes $13 billion for Pennsylvania's roads and bridges and nearly $3 billion for the state's mass transit systems.
It's still unclear exactly how much money the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority will receive, but the head of the South Central Transit Authority, which oversees BARTA and Lancaster County's Red Rose Transit Authority, said the funding is needed.
"In my 42 years in being in public transit, this is probably the best public transportation bill I have ever seen, and I can also say it is long overdue," said David Kilmer, the SCTA's executive manager.
The infrastructure package will also fund the largest rail expansion in Amtrak's 50-year history. That expansion includes a proposed passenger rail route from Reading to Philadelphia and New York City.
Biden said he hopes the law will help bring jobs and clean energy to the country.