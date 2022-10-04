READING, Pa. — BARTA is on board with efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority said its employees will wear pink t-shirts every Friday in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Breast cancer affects so many people and I'm sure everyone can think of at least one person who's been diagnosed with this disease," Greg Downing, the executive director of the South Central Transit Authority, which oversees BARTA and Lancaster County's Red Rose Transit Authority, said in a statement Tuesday. "Wearing pink this month is our way of raising breast cancer awareness, standing with and supporting those employees, family members and customers who battle this disease and fight every day."

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was created in 1985 to promote screening and prevention of the disease, which affects one in eight women in the United States every year and 2.3 million women worldwide, according to breastcancer.org.

Also Tuesday, BARTA announced that it will provide regular bus service on Columbus Day, which is next Monday, Oct 10.