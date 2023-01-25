READING, Pa. – The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority, better known as BARTA, ran some changes by the community Wednesday night.
The authority held its first of two public meetings at the Reading Area Community College.
The South Central Transit Authority, which oversees BARTA as well as the Red Rose Transit Authority in Lancaster County, says it is changing its development plan.
Anyone who missed Wednesday's session can still make their voice heard.
BARTA is holding a virtual meeting next Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m., and it will be held virtually via Zoom.