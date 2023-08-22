READING, Pa. – The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority is holding more meetings to discuss changing routes.
Officials held a public forum at the DoubleTree Tuesday night. They presented the BARTA transit development plan for the next five years in the county.
Greg Downing, executive director of South Central Transit Authority — which manages BARTA — says they're presenting the public with two potential scenarios. The transit authority is going to present the best plan to both the community and its board.
Downing says they're in the middle of their process, with a final plan expected later this year.
"Right now, we're excited about the turnout," Downing said. "We're excited about presenting these things to the public to get their feedback so that we can present a transit system that is effective for all that travel and use our system."
BARTA will be holding a virtual forum on Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.