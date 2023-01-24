READING, Pa. – The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority wants feedback from the public about its future.
The South Central Transit Authority, which oversees BARTA as well as the Red Rose Transit Authority in Lancaster County, is holding two public meetings to solicit input about BARTA's existing services and future goals.
The first public meeting is in person at the Reading Area Community College Schmidt Training and Technology Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
The second meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m., and will be held virtually via Zoom.