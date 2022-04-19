READING, Pa. – The mask mandate is being lifted for customers and employees of Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority.
BARTA announced the lifting of the mask mandate as of Tuesday, saying that masks are now optional.
"We had already had discussions on how we would proceed with decisions of pulling signs down and also letting customers as well as our other employees know," said Greg Downing, South Central Transit Authority executive director.
The mask order for BARTA has been in effect since February, requiring all riders to wear a mask while riding any mode of public transportation.
The change comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The decision freed airlines, airports and other mass transportation systems to make their own decisions about requiring face coverings.
Downing says going forward they want to maintain a safe environment for employees and customers.
"We still do offer the option of employees as well as customers to wear a mask if they want to, to be and feel safe," continued Downing.
Jeffrey Adams got on a bus Tuesday for the first time in three years. He says he'll be riding maskless.
"I'm vaccinated," he said. "I have no worries about COVID at all."
"I guess they're good sometimes, you know," Randy from Reading said of masks. "A couple times, I felt like I almost aspirated wearing a mask."
Meanwhile, Angel Alvarado says he'll keep masking up.
"I guess for some people it's beneficial," Alvarado said, "but I feel like for it being so tight-knit on the bus, I feel like it should not be optional."
"I feel like maybe it should be extended more," he said of the requirement to wear masks.
Amity Township-based Klein Transportation announced that masks will be optional for customers and drivers.
SEPTA in Philadelphia also said that masks will not be required, but it still recommends wearing them.