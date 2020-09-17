READING, Pa. - The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority is moving forward with previously proposed plans to restructure its bus fares, routes, and schedules.
The South Central Transit Authority (SCTA), which oversees both BARTA and the Red Rose Transit Authority (RRTA) in Lancaster County, announced Thursday that the changes, if approved, will take effect on Jan. 4, 2021.
The proposed changes were originally proposed in March, but their implementation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the proposal, the SCTA will simplify BARTA's fare schedule by replacing the fare zones with a base zone fare.
The cash fare to ride a bus would increase 10 cents to $1.80. The student cash fare would change to $1 per ride, and the half-fare cash fare for eligible riders with disabilities would increase to 90 cents.
The charge for transfers would be eliminated, although riders would still need to request a transfer slip for boarding a bus on the second leg of their journey.
Also, the cost for all-day pass would increase from $3 to $3.70 for all routes. The adult 10-ride pass price would be adjusted to $13.50, and the adult 31-day pass would be adjusted to $45. The park-n-ride pass would be eliminated due to low usage.
A new half-fare 10-ride pass is proposed for persons with disabilities.
As for bus routes, the following changes have been proposed:
- Route 8 – Reiffton/Shelbourne Square/Birdsboro: Propose to modify route to serve Godiva on Neversink Road in Exeter Township on certain trips. Propose to adjust Saturday and Sunday schedule to improve on-time performance.
- Route 16 – Broadcasting Square: Propose to modify route to serve the VA Outpatient Clinic on all trips and eliminate the "by request only" option. The bus route would serve the VA Outpatient Clinic on weekdays from 7:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. when the clinic is open.
- Route 18 – Schuylkill Avenue: Propose to serve Tower Behavioral Health Center in Bern Township during the evening, when the Route 17 - Glenside/Airport/Berks Heim bus route ends service to the health center. Trips to service Tower Behavioral Health Center on Route 18 would be available weekday evenings only.
A public hearing on the proposed changes is scheduled to take place on Oct. 13 from 4 until 6 p.m. at BARTA's headquarters at 1700 North 11th Street in Reading.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BARTA asks that those who wish to participate attend the hearing in person only as a last resort. Instead, it's asking that comments be submitted via email (barta@bartabus.com), mail, or telephone (610-921-0601). Those who do attend the meeting will be required to wear a mask.