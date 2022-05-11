READING, Pa. - Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority will offer free rides to passengers who choose to participate in National Bike to Work Week.
BARTA made the announcement in a media release, saying a free ride will be given to multi-modal passengers who bring their bike onboard the bus for any part of their trip from May 16 through the 20th.
BARTA says the bus fleet has bike racks located in the front of the vehicle for customers to use. The bike racks can carry two bikes at one time.
Normally, passengers who board BARTA buses with a bike must pay the regular adult fare, the release writes.