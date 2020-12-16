READING, Pa. - BARTA is preparing to put the brakes on bus service in Berks County until Friday.

The transit agency said it will suspend all service at 4 p.m. Wednesday and keep the buses parked all day on Thursday.

A list of final departures from the BARTA Transportation Center in downtown Reading is available on the agency's website.

A winter storm warning for Berks County is set to be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. Much of the county can expect to receive between eight and 12 inches of snow, according to the 69 News meteorologists.

