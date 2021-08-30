BARTA Transportation Center in Reading
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. — BARTA bus riders who pass through the downtown transportation center will have to adjust to some temporary changes later this week.

BARTA said that, starting at 4 a.m. Friday, it will close the BTC at South Eighth and Cherry streets for construction. The center is expected to remain closed until 4 a.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 8.

BARTA said its riders will need to board their buses on the streets surrounding the BTC, those being Cherry, Penn, and South Eighth streets.

A list of alternate bus stops can be found on BARTA's website.

A designated walkway will be in place for riders to access the customer service and sales window, which will maintain its normal hours during the construction project. The rider waiting area will be closed.

The BTC is in the midst of a concrete rehabilitation project that began in July. The work is set to continue through September.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.