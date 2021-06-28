READING, Pa. - "Masks stay on" is a message that isn't going anywhere any time soon as a bus - much like a plane or train - is still a concern when it comes to COVID spread.
"Because buses and trains and even airplanes are considered confined quarters so to speak they still think it's important to wear masks for the safety of everyone that rides and the person sitting next to you," said David Kilmer, BARTA's executive director.
BARTA officials say they operate under a federal mandate and a rule set down from the Federal Transit Administration, which supersedes county and state requirements.
"I think most people are used to it, we kind of reemphasize that on signs you see on our buses, they rotate, 'no mask no ride,' it's on our speakers when you open the doors," Kilmer said.
But the bus mask requirement isn't indefinite, as it's also expected to be lifted in the coming months.
"We are hoping by September 13 they'll be able to get rid of that mask mandate, hopefully a greater portion of the population will be vaccinated. I know Pa. is doing really well I think I heard today we are at almost 80 percent," Kilmer said.