BERKS, Pa. | In honor of "National Bike to Work Week" next week, BARTA will be offering bicyclists free rides.
The free rides will be available next Monday through Friday, for any traveler looking for different forms of transportation.
Each bus has bike racks located at the front, that can carry two bikes at a time, which will allow commuters to travel by both bike and bus should they choose to.
Officials are reminding people that all BARTA bus routes are operating their normal schedules, and that passengers are required to wear masks.