BARTA bus on Penn Street in Reading during COVID-19 - coronavirus pandemic
Chad Blimline | 69 News

BERKS, Pa. | In honor of "National Bike to Work Week" next week, BARTA will be offering bicyclists free rides. 

The free rides will be available next Monday through Friday, for any traveler looking for different forms of transportation.

Each bus has bike racks located at the front, that can carry two bikes at a time, which will allow commuters to travel by both bike and bus should they choose to. 

Officials are reminding people that all BARTA bus routes are operating their normal schedules, and that passengers are required to wear masks.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.