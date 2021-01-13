READING, Pa. - Public transit users in Berks County will soon be able to keep their cash. BARTA is about to offer its bus riders a contactless payment option.
The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority announced Wednesday that it will launch the BARTA Go Mobile app on Jan. 25.
The payment system will allow bus riders to use their smartphone to pay for their fare or pass, transit agency officials said.
"We are very excited about offering this new payment system to our customers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dave Kilmer, BARTA's executive director. "It's just one more payment option for our customers to choose from when riding BARTA."
BARTA customers will need to download the app and create an account before using the mobile payment system. Then, they can pull up the purchased pass on their phone and scan it at the on-board validator, officials said.
Those who don't have a smartphone or who prefer not to download the app can purchase a single-use paper ticket or a reusable "smart card," the latter of which can be reloaded with fares and passes through the BARTA Go Mobile app or at the BARTA Transportation Center.
Another feature of the app, officials said, is a trip planner. Bus riders can enter their origin and destination information and a detailed trip will be created, showing them how far to walk, where the bus stop is, and which bus route to ride.