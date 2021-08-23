BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Robert Lee Mecherly spent much of his life helping kids perfect how they played America's pastime.
"Baseball was what gave him the most joy, but working with kids in particular, at any sport, at anything was what really drove him," said Todd Moyer, a former player and family friend.
"He didn't do anything for himself," said close friend and colleague Justin Konnick. "He always put others in front of him."
Moyer said some people thought of him as tough, but he said Mecherly was simply a perfectionist.
"He took pride in the fact that the kids played well on the field, and they acted well off the field," said Moyer. "That was a big thing with Lee. There's a certain way to be, and he believed in it, and he taught it all the time."
Konnick brought Mecherly on as his assistant coach when he worked at Penn State Berks. He said the man touched his life as a young player when he offered critiques of his skills despite playing for the other team. Konnick said Mecherly used baseball to teach life lessons.
"We were two of the same people, built and made in different eras," said Konnick.
Friday night, the legendary coach went to an R-Phils game to see a former player of his; sadly, that night turned out to be his last. Mecherly was killed in a car crash after the game.
Konnick said he stayed home that night instead of attending the game with Mecherly, something he now wishes he could change.
"One of those things I'll always regret is not being with him his final night," said Konnick. "I can honestly say that's going to hurt more than anything, but I'm glad he was around people who loved him."
Those who knew him say despite his small stature, Mecherly left some big shoes to fill.
"He will definitely be missed," said Moyer, adding that it will take about six people to keep the baseball field in the condition Mecherly would want.
"I can hear him right now," said Konnick. "He's looking down on us, saying 'stop being so damn sensitive and just move on.'"