READING, Pa. – A new season brings new food offerings at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Among them, soft pretzels from Berks County-based Plum Creek Farm. Officials say they're excited to be offering another local option.
Other new additions include a chicken sandwich, as well as more frozen desserts.
Officials say they welcome ideas that could improve the offerings at the ballpark.
"For a healthy alternative, we had a lot of questions about healthy options," said Travis Hart, director of food and beverage. "So in our Grand Slam Grill, we're going to be selling a plant-based burger for those gluten...and looking for a healthy alternative to the burgers. They'll be at the Grand Slam Grill this year, full-fledged on the menu."
Officials say the best sellers at the stadium are Berks hot dogs, followed by French fries.