BOYERTOWN, Pa. – Take me out to ball game! The stands were filled with fans Thursday night as Bethlehem's Liberty took on North Penn in the state playoffs. What a difference a day makes.
69 News talked to some of the people in attendance at Bear Stadium.
"Yesterday, you couldn't see 23 feet in front of you with the smoke bothering you, and today it's a nice breezy day," said Gene Sostarecz.
Monica Samson, Bethlehem, said, "Yesterday, I would not have ventured out here in that, but today it's a lot better than I thought it would be — let's put it that way."
The skies were still not perfect, though.
"Could be a little less smoky, but it's pretty good." said Bill Egner.
Jennifer Mamgine was there to watch her son. "We got lucky being able to be out here today with the weather," she said. "I don't smell the smoke, thankfully."
After much of the Northeast was forced take a pause, cancel events and stay indoors Wednesday, folks were not going to let a little lingering smoke ruin their Thursday night as they cheered on their loved ones.
Egner even made light of the situation. "I'm trying to figure out who had smoke from Canada on their bingo card," he said.