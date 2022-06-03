WYOMISSING, Pa. — After all, baseball is a numbers game.

"That's what baseball is," said Sam McIntyre of Wyomissing. "It's all around numbers."

After three seasons at the helm and a 22-and-29 start, Joe Girardi, the Phillies' 57-year-old manager, is out of a job. The team fired him Friday morning; it tapped bench coach Rob Thomson to serve as interim manager.

"Twelve and a half games behind the [New York] Mets. What do the Mets have the Phillies don't have?," said Duke Dunkelberger of Wyomissing.

"It's about time," said Duke's wife, Sandy. "It's about time."

Phils fans enjoying the nice end-of-week weather on the deck at the SlyFox Taphouse in Wyomissing seemed pretty happy the Girardi era has come to an abrupt end.

"This team needs to win," said McIntyre. "We have too much talent. I don't know if they have a replacement lined up."

Phillies Braves Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Atlanta.

One hardcore fan said Girardi had the players swinging for the fences rather than focusing on the small stuff.

"Almost all their players are geared to hit home runs," Duke said. "They do not hit small ball, doubles, singles, when players are in scoring position."

Speaking of position, the Phils sit in the middle of the pack of National League East, and fans are hoping this move comes early enough to help them turn things around in the months ahead.

"There's too much talent for this team to be mediocre," McIntyre said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you