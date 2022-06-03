WYOMISSING, Pa. — After all, baseball is a numbers game.
"That's what baseball is," said Sam McIntyre of Wyomissing. "It's all around numbers."
After three seasons at the helm and a 22-and-29 start, Joe Girardi, the Phillies' 57-year-old manager, is out of a job. The team fired him Friday morning; it tapped bench coach Rob Thomson to serve as interim manager.
"Twelve and a half games behind the [New York] Mets. What do the Mets have the Phillies don't have?," said Duke Dunkelberger of Wyomissing.
"It's about time," said Duke's wife, Sandy. "It's about time."
Phils fans enjoying the nice end-of-week weather on the deck at the SlyFox Taphouse in Wyomissing seemed pretty happy the Girardi era has come to an abrupt end.
"This team needs to win," said McIntyre. "We have too much talent. I don't know if they have a replacement lined up."
One hardcore fan said Girardi had the players swinging for the fences rather than focusing on the small stuff.
"Almost all their players are geared to hit home runs," Duke said. "They do not hit small ball, doubles, singles, when players are in scoring position."
Speaking of position, the Phils sit in the middle of the pack of National League East, and fans are hoping this move comes early enough to help them turn things around in the months ahead.
"There's too much talent for this team to be mediocre," McIntyre said.