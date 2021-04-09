ALSACE TWP., Pa. — Spring always means baseball and the crack of the bat, but for folks with special needs, it hasn't always been easy to play their favorite sport.
Now, you can help make their dreams come true by helping the Baseballtown Dream League truly live up to its name. The nonprofit is trying to make playing America's favorite pastime a reality for kids and young adults with disabilities.
"A lot of these kids do not have the opportunity that a lot of children have to go play little league, and this gives them a uniform to put on and a teammate to high five," said Tonya Petrunak, Baseballtown Charities' executive director, "and it makes them feel like they have something really special to do."
The league started three years ago with a custom field that can accommodate crutches and wheelchairs and anything else the athletes need, but they also need something else — about 1,000 volunteers.
"It's a two-and-a-half-hour fun time for everyone, the kids that play and the volunteers," Petrunak said. "I have never had one volunteer say their heart wasn't more full when they left."
When volunteers go to the field to help, they will really be in the thick of things, by working the scoreboard, announcing the players' names on the public address system, or just helping each kid get to the bases.
"We have some serious angels that have been super helpful," Petrunak said, "but every year, 1,000 volunteers to help out these kids is a task for sure."
And no matter how much time you can give, organizers said you will be an all-star for these kids.
The season starts April 12 and continues through June 7, with games being played on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on Baseballtown's website.