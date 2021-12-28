READING, Pa. — As the coldest time of year sets in on Reading, one of the city's shelters is preparing to help more teens who may not have a place to call home.
Mary's Shelter, with the help of several sponsors, has renovated 17,000 square feet of space at its building on Kenhorst Boulevard. The space will house members of Berks County's growing population of homeless youth.
"The financial strain of the pandemic has caused a lot of family conflict, which prompts kids to run away or be kicked out of their homes," said Christine Folk, the shelter's executive director.
The project included 20 bedrooms as well as a kitchen, living room and other rooms and offices.
Employees of Tompkins VIST Bank's branch in Wyomissing invested both time and money in the project, donating $2,000 for the renovation of a room.
"I knew our staff could make the most of the funds by putting our own muscle into the project," said Susan Belfer, the branch manager.
The bank's employees painted the room, bought and assembled furniture, and furnished the space with a bedspread, pillows, curtains, and other items, ultimately bringing to life the vision of Boyertown High School students, who were tasked with designing the room.
"In addition to listing the furniture and décor," Belfer said, "the students even suggested where the items could be purchased."
Folk said she expects someone to occupy the room in late January.