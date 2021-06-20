READING, Pa. - Lonnie Walker is back and ready to play ball.
"I love everybody here!” Walker exclaimed.
On Saturday, the Reading High standout and San Antonio Spurs player returned home to kick off his inaugural basketball tournament at Reading City Park.
"Going into this, it came into my mind but I didn't expect it to be like this. So, I'm loving it. I'm enjoying it. I'm just happy that everyone's having just as much of a good time as I am,” Walker said.
The tournament is split into two days and consists of two groups: 15 to 17, as well as 18 and up.
It's an opportunity to bring the community together.
"It's just something that Reading needs. There's not too much positive things going on in the city right now and stuff like this is what's going to help bring the city back to what it used to be,” player Isiah Cook said.
This weekend marks the first time Walker's been home in two years; and to say it's a nostalgic homecoming is quite the understatement.
"It's probably a word that I could never describe. I worked out at 6:30 this morning at Reading High and I kid you not my entire body was full of chills,” Walker said.
After a year filled with racial unrest and a pandemic that changed the world, the tournament's an opportunity to bring this city, and its young people, together.
"The city is like a whole big family. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody's laughing, smiling, hugs. It's the best day,” former Reading High School basketball player Moro Osumanu said.
"This is definitely a thrill I will never forget,” Walker said.