READING, Pa. - A basketball tournament in Reading gives hope to those battling addiction.

Valerie and Roger Wertman started the tournament at Exeter High School.

Their son, Sean, died after battling with addiction eight years ago.

The money raised Sunday will be donated to Teen Challenge. It will help provide funds for kids struggling with addiction so they can get treatment.

"If we can help one person with the money we raise for Teen Challenge, it's so great for us," said Roger Wertman.

"They may save another family with a person suffering from addiction," said Valerie Wertman.

Proceeds also go towards a scholarship for one Exeter grad.

This year, 37 teams from Berks County participated.