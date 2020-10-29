TILDEN TWP., Pa. - You better watch out, because pandemic or not, Santa Claus is coming to town!
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, with stores near Harrisburg and Hamburg, respectively, announced Thursday that they are moving forward with their Christmastime tradition by offering customers young and old a reimagined Santa's Wonderland experience.
While sitting on Santa's lap will be a no-no because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families can go online and reserve a time to visit with the jolly ol' elf, who will be seated behind a glare-free protective barrier.
Other safety measures include temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer, floor markers and signs to keep guests physically distant while waiting to see Santa, and enhanced cleaning of all surfaces between each visit.
"This year has been incredibly difficult for so many kids and families," Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops' founder. "With countless activities cancelled and many families dealing with added stress, we feel it's more important than ever to provide some free Christmas magic and help safely create cherished holiday memories."
The annual experience will get underway next Saturday, Nov. 7, with a socially distanced tailgate in designated parking spots, an outdoor parade, Christmas carols, and hot cocoa. The holiday fun will continue through Christmas Eve.
Reservations to see Santa can be made online beginning Monday, Nov. 2. Each family that visits with Santa will receive a free photo and digital video.