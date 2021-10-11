TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are putting out the "help wanted" sign ahead of the holiday season.
The retail chains announced Monday that they are looking to hire 7,000 people for seasonal, part-time, and full-time employment.
The Cabela's near Hamburg and the Bass Pro Shops near Harrisburg have 65 positions in various departments to fill, according to the company.
Each location will participate in a hiring day event this Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Those who are interested in applying for a job can do so online in advance; walk-in applicants are also welcome.