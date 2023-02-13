EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The war of words between the Exeter Township supervisors continued at their meeting Monday night.

Most agenda items turned into verbal battles between supervisor David Hughes and supervisors George Bell, Ted Gardella, Michelle Kercher and David Vollmer Jr.

Township manager Betsy McBride also occasionally jumped into the fray.

It was ugly and lengthy. The meeting was streamed on the township’s YouTube channel.

Police department purchases

Between the arguments, some township business was conducted.

The supervisors reviewed several large purchases for the police department.

After discussing the need for getting three bids for these items, the supervisors approved the purchase of Leica, an imaging process that can be used at accident sites. The vote was 3-2, with supervisors Hughes and Ted Gardella opposed.

Police Chief Matthew Hawley explained, “This system reduces the need to close a road for hours to less than thirty minutes.” The purchase price is $107,200, which includes $102,000 for the product and $5,200 for training. The amount is included in the 2023 budget using ARPA funds. In addition, Hawley noted AAA donated two thermal imaging drones which are compatible with the Leica system.

By a 4-1 vote, the supervisors approved the purchase from B&M Scale Inc. of an in-ground Weigh In Motion scale. This axle scale system is a platform of 13 feet and has a 45,000-pound capacity. The purchase price including installation is $38,000. The amount is included in the 2023 budget using ARPA funds.

The purchase of WatchGuard Body Cameras was also approved by a 4-1 vote. The police force has no body cameras at this time, and Chief Hawley said he believes that recent events involving police violence around the country make the body cameras imperative. There will be 20 cameras and a 5-year warranty. The purchase price is $79,057. The amount is included in the 2023 budget using ARPA funds.

Also, the supervisors approved the purchase of a license plate reader system from PlateLogiq. The total cost is $123,000. Exeter has received a grant for 50% from the Berks County District Attorney’s office. This will be of benefit to Muhlenberg Township, Birdsboro Borough, Robeson Township, Amity Township, and Central Berks Regional. The cost to Exeter Township will be $61,500. The amount is included in the 2023 budget using ARPA funds.

Whistleblower Policy

In addition, the supervisors approved the Whistleblower Policy that was reviewed at the last meeting. The Whistleblower Law provides that an employee may not be terminated, threatened or otherwise discriminated or retaliated against because the employee or a person acting on behalf of the employee makes a good faith report or is about to report to the employer or appropriate authority, an instance of wrongdoing or waste or that the employee is requested by an appropriate authority to participate in any investigation, hearing or inquiry held by an appropriate authority in a court of action.

Letter of support

The supervisors approved providing a letter of support for the current National Fish & Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) federal grant which is due March 16. In addition, in the near future, the Authority will seek a grant from the PA DEP Growing Greener Grant. The grants will be used for the restoration of Crystal Lake on the grounds of the Antietam Community Park.

Perkiomen Avenue Streetscape Project

Larry Piersol, director of public works, delivered an update on the Perkiomen Avenue Streetscape Project. He reported that sidewalk installation has continued up to 37th Street and will move across 38th Street next week. Subgrade installation for the new access drive into the Promenade site is nearing completion. Also, Piersol said the infiltration basin next to the access road is near complete as well.

Other business

A 90-day time extension for Lincolnwood Community Expansion Land Development was approved in order to address additional comments and the latest review letter. The proposed plan will go before the Township Planning Commission in February.

Erika Gustus was appointed as Open Records Officer and Jennifer Kauffman as Alternate Open Records Officer.

The supervisors approved a motion to advertise proposed changes to the burning ordinance and proposed changes to ordinances related to agricultural operations.

Also, the hiring of a new position, which will be junior accountant, was approved.