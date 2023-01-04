WASHINGTON, D.C. - The historic battle for control of the House in Washington D.C. continues tonight.

"It's confusing, and historic," said Jim Gerlach, former congressman.

The job of Speaker of the U.S House remains up for grabs.

Most Republicans tried to vote Kevin McCarthy into the job for the second day in a row. That makes six failed attempts.

Gerlach said he thinks the standoff will be resolved in a day or two.

"It's a real mess, it's not a good start for this Congress for those that want to see a lot of significant action on a lot of policy fronts," said Gerlach.

There are about 20 Republicans refusing to support McCarthy, leaving him shy of the normally 218 votes needed.

"Well, obviously for the Republicans, it's a disaster, but this has been building up for a long time. This is not just something that happened now," said Tim Blessing, Alvernia University history professor.

It is the first time in 100 years something like this has happened. Blessing said in some sense that is because of luck.

"You could've seen this happen during the Civil rights era when the Democratic party was split, seriously split, between the northern liberal Democrats and the southern conservative Democrats," said Blessing.

He does not think McCarthy will back down and noted you do not have to be a member of the House to be speaker.

"There has been discussion of who, what ex-representative, would be acceptable to all parties, or at least all Republican parties. That might be the way out," said Blessing.

The House is in recess until 8 p.m. We will continue to follow the latest developments on the vote for speaker.