WASHINGTON, D.C. – The battle for speaker of the U.S. House is heading into day three. It comes after Kevin McCarthy was voted down six times. Most Republicans voted for him, but each time around, 20 Republicans were not on board.
"It's not a good start for this Congress, for those that want to see a lot of significant action on a lot of policy fronts," said former Congressman Jim Gerlach, who represented Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District from 2003 to 2015.
Gerlach says he thinks the stalemate will be resolved in a day or two. McCarthy will need 218 votes to win.
"Bottom line is this process needs to get finished as soon as possible because there's a lot of important policy issues that the House needs to take up as soon as possible," Gerlach said.
It is the first time in 100 years something like this has happened. Alvernia University history professor and political analyst Tim Blessing said he thinks that is because of luck.
"You could've seen this happen during the Civil Rights era when the Democratic party was split, seriously split, between the northern liberal Democrats and the southern conservative Democrats," Blessing said.
McCarthy has not shown any signs of backing down.
Blessing says a person does not have to be a member of the U.S House to be elected as speaker. He said there has been discussion about which ex-representative might be acceptable to both parties.
The House is set to return at noon on Thursday.