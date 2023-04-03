READING, Pa. - Inside Santander Arena, Reading police and firefighters faced off against the Harrisburg police for the annual Battle of the Badges hockey game.

"We always have a good time with them, everybody gets along, chirping a little bit, team spirit going. It's a fun game, it's a fun atmosphere," said Reading Police Officer Joshua Faust.

The game started in remembrance of Reading police officers Michael Wise and Scott Wertz, both of whom gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"I love hockey, but just seeing the first responders doing something they enjoy and something just beyond saving lives and stuff and just out having fun, it's an awesome thing," said Ryan Kuhle, a friend of Wise.

The game also raises money for the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund, which supports graduating high school seniors who are children of active police officers or firefighters in Reading or who are children of retired or deceased Reading police officers or firefighters.

Faust said donations can also be made on the Berks County Community Foundation website.

"It really helps with trying to keep it going, trying to get it out there, so the public, so they can do that anytime they want," said Faust.

The game brings back loyal fans each year, like Stephanie Younker and Julie Dunn.

"I like coming out to the game because friends and family get together, you get to cheer for opposing teams," said Younker.

"It's a friendly match, but at the same time it's competition, it's pretty cool to be around," said Dunn.