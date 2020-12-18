READING, Pa. - The Reading YMCA has become the latest nonprofit agency to benefit from the generosity of BB&T and its employees.
The BB&T Lighthouse Project has donated a variety of items to the Y's transitional housing and recovery programs, including a refrigerator and freezer, winter clothing, personal hygiene products, housewares, and toys.
"We do all kinds of projects for nonprofits, from planting flower beds to full construction projects. You name it, we've done it," said Eric Crawford, branch leader and vice president of the Kutztown branch. "This is just our way of giving back and staying in the communities we serve."
The Reading YMCA houses men, women, and women with children who are struggling with homelessness, substance abuse, or mental health disorders while they work toward becoming self-sufficient and financially stable.
"We appreciate this so much and we know our residents will, too," said Jami Geist, the Y's executive director of social services. "This year has been really hard for everyone, but especially so for our residents."
Since it was founded in 2009, the BB&T Lighthouse Project has completed more than 12,000 community service projects and served more than 18 million people in the communities served by the bank.