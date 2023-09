READING, Pa. - Some local groups want to highlight wellness this month.

Berks Community Health Center is teaming up with Visions Federal Credit Union for a physical and financial wellness event.

It will be held at the credit union located at 4245 N. 5th Street in Muhlenberg Township on September 20th.

The health center's mobile medical unit will be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members of the credit union will also be on hand to offer financial advice.