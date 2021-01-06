Berks Community Health Center
Hugo Cardona | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The first shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have now made their way to Berks County.

The Berks Community Health Center said Wednesday that it has received 400 doses of the vaccine to administer to its staff, area healthcare professionals and their support staff, and EMS personnel.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

"We are pleased to be able to provide this potentially lifesaving vaccine to those who are on the front lines and have a high risk of exposure," said Mary Kargbo, BCHC's CEO. "BCHC believes the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective and, when combined with CDC recommendation to maintain social distance and wearing a mask, will be an important step to helping stop the pandemic."

The Berks Community Health Center said it will receive additional shipments of the vaccine as they become available.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.