NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... East Central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... West Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Over 1 inch of rain has fallen. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pottstown, Phoenixville, Collegeville, Royersford, Trappe, Schwenksville, Bechtelsville, Gilbertsville, Spring Mount, Stowe, Boyertown, and Sanatoga. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&