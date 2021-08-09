READING, Pa. — Berks Community Health Center President Mary Kargbo and her team said they are anticipating a busy National Health Center Week.
"What we're doing this week is actually sharing with the community what we do on a daily basis," said Kargbo.
The health center will be holding an event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at its Oakbrook location, including free blood pressure screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Anybody can come up," Kargbo said. "We'll have music, we'll have giveaways, we'll have information for all of the population in the area."
Kargbo said this comes after many people skipped routine appointments and other vaccinations in the midst of the pandemic.
"I think some people were afraid," Kargbo shared, "and you can understand why they were afraid to go out."
Now, it is looking to get the community back on track.
"What we want to do is tell you we are opened at all of our four sites, where you can come in and be screened for all the normal issues, particularly with the children, come in and get vaccinated (other routine vaccines)," said Kargbo.
Another event is scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in City Park.
"We'll be able to give out vaccines at the Saturday event because we expect a lot more people," Kargbo explained. "We have something like 600 to 800, sometimes, people walk through."
The health center tells us it will screen people at both events on a walk-in basis.