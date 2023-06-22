READING, PA – The Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) is offering a program designed for those interested in serving as substitute teachers.

The program, specifically created for individuals with limited or no prior experience in a classroom setting, offers essential training that is required to become eligible as day-to-day substitute teachers.

BCIU officials say those with a bachelor’s degree in any field from an accredited college or university may apply.

Through the BCIU Guest Teacher Program, participants learn about classroom management, lesson planning, special education services, the development and behavior of age groups and how to effectively deal with today’s student population.

Once approved, a guest teacher becomes eligible to apply to work as a day-to-day substitute in any subject area and grade level for the academic school year in participating school districts across Berks County.

“I feel becoming a substitute teacher through the BCIU’s Guest Teacher Program has been a great adventure for me. It has provided me with the opportunity to be in the classroom," said BCIU Guest Teacher Program graduate and current building substitute Pam Van Luvanee. "I love education and learning, and when you’re in the classroom, you are always learning. The BCIU has a great program that allows you to get your foot in the door.”

Guest Teacher training is offered at the BCIU Main Office in Muhlenberg Township, located at 1111 Commons Boulevard, 19605. The program fee is $25 and includes the cost of the two-day training and the initial emergency permit fee.

The deadline to apply for Fall 2023 is July 7, 2023. Winter and spring sessions are also available for the 2023-2024 school year.

For more information on how to apply and a list of participating school districts, visit https://www.berksiu.org/about/employment/guest-teacher-program